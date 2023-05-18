StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $54.99 on Thursday. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

