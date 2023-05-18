StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMPH opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $135.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $404,791.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,107. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,936 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

