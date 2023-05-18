StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 1.3 %

ANGO opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $374.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 97,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

