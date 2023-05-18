StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

