StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Insider Activity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,653 shares of company stock worth $2,814,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Articles

