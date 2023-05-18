StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

ASMB stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

