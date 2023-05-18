StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

ASMB stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

