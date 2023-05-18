StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

ATRC opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.35.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,309,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in AtriCure by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 405,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,620 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

