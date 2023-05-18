Synergy Financial Group LTD Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,158 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 10.0% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,848 shares of company stock worth $15,050,877 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $314.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

