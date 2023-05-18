Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $377.08 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $392.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.37.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

