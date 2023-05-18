Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $137.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BNP Paribas cut Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

