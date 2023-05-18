Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,596,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,961,000 after buying an additional 216,360 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,941,000 after buying an additional 2,201,291 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,118,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after buying an additional 985,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,901,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.