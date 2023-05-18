Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,233.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,233.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $150,440.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,875 shares of company stock worth $1,310,050. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $951.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.82. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Recommended Stories

