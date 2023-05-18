Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 58.1% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 22.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

