Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in RadNet were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RadNet by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.95 and a beta of 1.64. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

