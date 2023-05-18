Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,254,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,583,000 after acquiring an additional 36,869 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $909.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCRN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

