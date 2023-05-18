Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.