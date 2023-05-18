Texas Permanent School Fund Has $546,000 Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Caleres were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 517,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Caleres by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 94,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 68,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Caleres by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 271,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 55,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caleres Trading Up 2.3 %

CAL stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $849.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Caleres Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.