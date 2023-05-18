Texas Permanent School Fund Has $553,000 Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $189,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,391.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $189,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,391.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,432 shares of company stock worth $5,200,693 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 3.7 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

NYSE:SAH opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

