Texas Permanent School Fund Has $566,000 Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 46.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $38.90 on Thursday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,297.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $455,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,579.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $585,189.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $455,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,579.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,112. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

