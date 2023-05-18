Texas Permanent School Fund Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

Cars.com Price Performance

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $921,673.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,146,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $92,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,042.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $921,673.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,581 shares in the company, valued at $11,146,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $20.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.