Texas Permanent School Fund Has $579,000 Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,603,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,454,000 after acquiring an additional 143,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 93,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 130,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at $424,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

