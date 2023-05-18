Texas Permanent School Fund Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.9 %

LMAT opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $68.06.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

Insider Activity

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,024,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,413,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,216,153.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,995 shares of company stock worth $9,073,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.



