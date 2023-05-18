Texas Permanent School Fund Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PRDO. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $820.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.