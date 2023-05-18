Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 445.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARR opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $948.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

