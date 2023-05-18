Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $153,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.04. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $154.79 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

