Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,513,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,010,000 after purchasing an additional 395,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 546.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 426,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 360,459 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SkyWest by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 315,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SkyWest by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after acquiring an additional 306,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW opened at $28.25 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKYW. TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

