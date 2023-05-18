Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.50 million, a P/E ratio of 120.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 620.71%.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Claire M. Gulmi acquired 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $75,084.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

