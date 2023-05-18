Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cinemark by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNK. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Cinemark Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CNK stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

