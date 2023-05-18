Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Myers Industries by 58.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Myers Industries stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $710.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYE. TD Cowen downgraded Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.