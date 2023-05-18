Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,180 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 25.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $888.58 million, a P/E ratio of 111.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTE. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Astec Industries

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.