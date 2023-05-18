Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,881 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in uniQure were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $978.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.18.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

