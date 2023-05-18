Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,921 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 44.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $458,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $74,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,539.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $458,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $593,655. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of DRQ opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.93 million, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.06. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

