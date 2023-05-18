Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,255 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 889,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,348 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 24.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Trading Up 2.5 %

Core Laboratories stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.01 million, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

CLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.