Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 241 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 191,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.68 million, a P/E ratio of -541.19 and a beta of 0.73. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -220.68%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $165,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,724.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,145. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

