Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,469 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $20,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Avid Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.