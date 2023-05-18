Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,534 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,140,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after buying an additional 74,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,349,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,978,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ProAssurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Stock Down 9.0 %

NYSE PRA opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $704.55 million, a PE ratio of -260.75 and a beta of 0.36.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PRA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

