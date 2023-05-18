Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,670 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PROG were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 68.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PROG by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their target price on PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE:PRG opened at $32.22 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

