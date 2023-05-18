Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,899 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 2,417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on INVA shares. StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innoviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Innoviva Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of INVA stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $914.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.56.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 73.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.31 million.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
