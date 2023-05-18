Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,443 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,898 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,934,000 after buying an additional 107,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 422,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 269,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,153,000 after purchasing an additional 198,037 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $936.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $19.36.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

