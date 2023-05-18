Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 607 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TTEC were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 876,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEC. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $658.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.78 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

