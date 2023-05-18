Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 698 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett by 816.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 266,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 237,583 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $2,063,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $650.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

