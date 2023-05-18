Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,994 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,978.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $950.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Further Reading

