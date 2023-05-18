Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 919 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 108,161 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $5,368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,864,000 after purchasing an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 352,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after buying an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $463,849.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,022,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,277 shares of company stock worth $2,343,321. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTA. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.