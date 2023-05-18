Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $251.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.66 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

