Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 395.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Price Performance

Centerspace stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,510.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,565.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centerspace Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

