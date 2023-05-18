Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $689.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

