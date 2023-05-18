Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 285,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,807,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 245,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.