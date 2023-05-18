The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AZEK were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $4,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 275.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,896.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,896.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,210. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

