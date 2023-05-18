The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In other Toro news, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $2,917,385.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $2,917,385.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

