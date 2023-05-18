The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 566,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 125.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,384,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,704,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,418 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WU shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Western Union Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:WU opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

